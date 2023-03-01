Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,326,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $137,811,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

