ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 117.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $303.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.56. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.83.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Further Reading

