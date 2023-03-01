Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 136,957 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $142.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.94. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.