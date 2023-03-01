TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.63.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

TGNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 555,167.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $51,288,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in TEGNA by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,213,000 after buying an additional 1,061,047 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,845,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,741,000 after buying an additional 895,390 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 363.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 861,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after buying an additional 675,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

