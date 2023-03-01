Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

Shares of RYAM opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $39,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.

