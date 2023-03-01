iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,467,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,470 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 495.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 102,084 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter.

PICK stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $37.91.

