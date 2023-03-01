Gnosis 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.05 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Gnosis token can now be bought for $109.06 or 0.00459926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $282.42 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “GnosisDAO, founded in 2015, is a decentralized infrastructure provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In November 2021, the GnosisDAO and xDAI communities combined their ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain, which addresses scaling issues through solid engineering and uses the xDai token. Gnosis’ mission is centred on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for Ethereum, and it uses its products to guide decisions on development, support, and governance. Products incubated by Gnosis include Gnosis Safe, Cow Protocol, Conditional Tokens, Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac. Success for these products is attributed to the spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO.”

