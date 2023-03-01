Grin Market Capitalization Hits $6.42 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Grin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $855,791.30 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,712.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.23 or 0.00410062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00089527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.87 or 0.00636266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00564256 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00175286 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

