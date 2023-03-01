Royal Bank of Canada Has $68.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,798 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $68,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.77. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $106.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

