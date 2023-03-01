Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after purchasing an additional 416,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,335,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,238,000 after acquiring an additional 342,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.0 %

WFC opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.