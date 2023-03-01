iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,273 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.33% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $61,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,487 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,868 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

