National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of National Grid worth $65,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in National Grid by 51.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.60) to GBX 1,100 ($13.27) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,106.67.

National Grid Trading Down 1.7 %

National Grid Profile

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.