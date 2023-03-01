Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 115,026 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,907,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 115,026 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.22% of Vodafone Group Public worth $66,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,805,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $277,406,000 after buying an additional 922,429 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,489 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.17) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.59) to GBX 195 ($2.35) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

