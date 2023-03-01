Royal Bank of Canada Buys 9,690 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 553,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FirstService were worth $65,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in FirstService by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 305,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 278,793 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,908,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,096,000 after buying an additional 247,245 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 2,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 55,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 17,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $137.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.54. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.