Royal Bank of Canada Has $67.04 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.37% of Delta Air Lines worth $67,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 521,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 103,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $557,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,134 shares of company stock worth $1,510,670. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.