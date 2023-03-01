Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 439,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $67,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $185.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

