ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $19.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

