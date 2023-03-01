Royal Bank of Canada Sells 132,989 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,826,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,989 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ABB were worth $72,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,762,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in ABB by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in ABB by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 41,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Stock Down 0.6 %

About ABB

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

