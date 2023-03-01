Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,831 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.29% of EPAM Systems worth $60,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after acquiring an additional 935,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,717,000 after acquiring an additional 393,786 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,336,000 after buying an additional 373,436 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,639,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $307.65 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.60 and its 200-day moving average is $358.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

