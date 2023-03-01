Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 335 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,187 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $232.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.36 and a 200 day moving average of $161.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.43, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

