Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,074 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.35% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $63,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $239.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.91 and a 200-day moving average of $234.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $281.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

