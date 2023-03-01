Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197,921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of Nucor worth $72,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nucor Trading Up 1.9 %

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $167.44 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

