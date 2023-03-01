Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 194,396 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,903,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,396 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $69,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,607,000 after purchasing an additional 871,211 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 198,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 198,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

