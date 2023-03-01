Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $63,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $668.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.83. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $685.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

