Northland Power Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NPI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

Northland Power Trading Up 0.3 %

Northland Power Announces Dividend

NPI opened at C$33.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$32.60 and a 52 week high of C$47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

