Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.49 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TBPH. StockNews.com cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Theravance Biopharma

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $727.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

In related news, CEO Rick E. Winningham sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,797 shares in the company, valued at $15,115,418.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

