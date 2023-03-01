EOG Resources, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $13.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.94 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.74. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.