DA Davidson Weighs in on Trex Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE TREX opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,788 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Trex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after acquiring an additional 80,597 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Trex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,555,000 after acquiring an additional 87,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Trex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

