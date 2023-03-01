Compugen Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compugen in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Compugen Stock Up 3.8 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.58. Compugen has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Compugen by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.