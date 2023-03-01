Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trex Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Trex Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TREX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Trex to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Trex stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $87.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading

