Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 387,584 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387,584 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.63% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $72,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,568,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

