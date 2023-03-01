Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,362 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $82,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440,188 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,649,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,634,000 after acquiring an additional 160,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,039,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,110,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.76. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $127.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

