Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,098,000 after purchasing an additional 203,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,409,000 after purchasing an additional 361,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,364,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,535,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,908,000 after purchasing an additional 335,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

