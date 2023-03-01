Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 654,800 Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ikena Oncology were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,284 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,299,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 18.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 63,988 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ikena Oncology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

