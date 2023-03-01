Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,851 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 5.38% of Achilles Therapeutics worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Achilles Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Achilles Therapeutics

ACHL opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

