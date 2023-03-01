39,900 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.8 %

CNI stock opened at $113.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.5906 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.35.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

