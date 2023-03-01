Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,294 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,294 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.2 %

RSG opened at $128.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Articles

