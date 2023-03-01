Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $3.59 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 106,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Allison Transmission as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $434,889.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at $357,981.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $434,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at $357,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,652 shares of company stock worth $1,391,949 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

