Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agenus Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agenus in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Agenus Trading Up 4.6 %

Institutional Trading of Agenus

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 441.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

(Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

Further Reading

