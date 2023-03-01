Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 70.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 218.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -24.54%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

