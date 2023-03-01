Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $438.47 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $443.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

