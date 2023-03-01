Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,171 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,502,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,772,000 after buying an additional 37,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,122,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,049 shares of company stock worth $1,856,560. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Qualys stock opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.22.
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
