70,400 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

