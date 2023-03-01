Axa S.A. Reduces Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,463,000 after buying an additional 288,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after buying an additional 905,308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 50.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,815,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,740,000 after buying an additional 611,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 41.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,536,000 after buying an additional 405,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

POR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

