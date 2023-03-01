Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $3.80 Million in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 135,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,813,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,575,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

CLDX opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $48.40.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

