PDT Partners LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 31,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,632 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $513.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

