Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87,756 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Hub Group worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,078,000 after purchasing an additional 474,074 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 112,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 385,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 106,776 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hub Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.86.

Hub Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.99.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.