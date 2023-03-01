Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 185,800 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Tripadvisor at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,652 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth $4,893,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 159.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,633 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 344,525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Tripadvisor stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $28.28.
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
