Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for AES in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AES’s FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AES Stock Performance

AES has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

AES stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. AES has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AES by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 282,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of AES by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 323,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 144,684 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -140.42%.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

