Freshpet, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Top Pick” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $118.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,638 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth $65,921,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,189,000 after acquiring an additional 771,138 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

